Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to COVID-19

On Jan.

20, Adele took to Twitter to make the announcement.

She posted a video and addressed her fans while teary-eyed.

I’m so sorry.

My show ain’t ready, Adele, via Twitter.

We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid, Adele, via Twitter.

It’s been impossible to finish the show.

I’m gutted, I’m sorry it’s so last minute, Adele, via Twitter.

The residency was originally scheduled to start on Jan.

21 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele, who admitted to being "upset" and "embarrassed," said all of the dates will be rescheduled.

I’m going to finish my show, I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be.

I’m so sorry.

We’ve been up against so much, Adele, via Twitter