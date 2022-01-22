Matt Walsh Owns Dr. Phil Show- Biden Disastrous Press Conference 1/21/2022
Up ahead on this week&apos;s Headline News Stories with Resistance Chicks!

Sleepy Joe just can&apos;t seem to catch a break.

His approval rating is at a historic low of 33%, bare shelves are popping up across the country, his administration seems to want a war with Russia, and to top it all off people actually think a president should be able to answer reporters&apos; questions.

This is all too much for sleepy Joe, who just wants to go back to Delaware and take a nap.

Meanwhile masterful word artist, Matt Walsh, made an epic appearance on the Dr. Phil show and confronted gender and grammar confusion.

As a side note, Pelosi has a transportation pick that can&apos;t even park a car....seriously, it&apos;s on video and sums up our government&apos;s incompetence in a rather shamefully, hilarious way.