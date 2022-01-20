Joe Biden's Two Hour Disaster | Ep 321

Joe Biden gave just his second press conference in 12 months yesterday, and as everyone expected it didn't go well for the president who is sitting at historically low approval ratings.

Drew shows the highlights of the two hour affair and breaks it down.

Plus, Biden, Schumer and the Democrats were dealt a death blow on their voting reform and attempts to remove the filibuster, Fauci has pictures of himself in his office, Boris Johnson is ending masks in the UK and Matt Walsh made an appearance on Dr. Phil that has to be discussed.