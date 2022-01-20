Senate Republicans Block Voting Rights

Republicans used the filibuster to block voting rights legislation in the Senate Wednesday after a day of debates.

Hours later, Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema joined GOP lawmakers in rejecting a filibuster rules change, which caused a fatal blow to the voting rights push.

It comes as President Biden capped off his first year in office with a two-hour solo press conference – where he highlighted his successes and laid out his priorities for the future.

Meantime, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort to stop the National Archives from giving the Jan.

6 committee hundreds of pages of documents from his presidency.

Plus, the White House announces plans to distribute 400 million free N95 masks to Americans.