Parker Roberts Orlando Pride Soccer Players Talks About Her First NWSL Season

On August 26, 2021, Roberts signed for NWSL team Orlando Pride through the remainder of the 2021 season after Orlando traded a fourth-round 2022 NWSL Draft pick to Kansas City NWSL for her discovery rights.

The move reunited her with former-Gators coach Becky Burleigh who had been appointed Orlando's interim head coach in July.

She made her professional debut on September 11, 2021, as a stoppage time substitute for Marta in a 3–1 win over Racing Louisville FC.