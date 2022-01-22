Rangnick, Rashford & De Gea react to vital win | Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

Hear what Ralf Rangnick, match-winner Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper David De Gea made of the crucial, late 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
Hear what Ralf Rangnick, match-winner Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper David De Gea made of the crucial, late 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
Ralf Rangnick loved the Old Trafford atmosphere, Manchester United’s defensive display and super-sub Marcus Rashford’s impact..
A smile finally returned to the face of Marcus Rashford as his stoppage-time winner saw Manchester United leapfrog West Ham into..