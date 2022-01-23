Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Light snowfall may brush parts of the area tonight, however most of the accumulation will remain downstate with 2-4 inches possible.

As for us, around a dusting to an inch for mainly areas south of Highway 10.

Temperatures will drop to around 0 or a few degrees below under northwest winds at 5-10 mph Sunny and cold for our Sunday, Highs will rise to around 10-15.

Winds will shift to the southwest at 5-10 mph by the afternoon.

We have another weak system moving in tomorrow night that will bring a dusting to an inch of snow areawide.

Snow should end by the mid morning with skies turning sunny by the afternoon.

Highs will climb to around 18.

Temperatures fall into the single digits Tuesday and near 10 degrees Wednesday with mostly sunny weather.

We will be ending January below average with projections of February showing below average temperatures to start.