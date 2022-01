Conflicts of Interest #213: American Leaders Choose Backing Neo-Nazis Over Diplomacy with Russia

On COI #213, Kyle Anzalone discusses upcoming talks between the US and Russia.

The talks are set to begin tomorrow in Vienna.

Over the past month, the US has signaled an unwillingness to allow Ukrainian membership for a decade and Russia moved 10,000 troops away from the border with Ukraine.

However, recent meetings between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO officials suggest the US will go into talks with Russia refusing to compromise.