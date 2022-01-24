Thousands Gather in DC to Defeat The Vaccine Mandates

January 23, 2022 - Washington, DC: Anti-mandate activists from around the country converged in Washington D.C.
On Sunday afternoon for the "Defeat the Mandates" rally.
January 23, 2022 - Washington, DC: Anti-mandate activists from around the country converged in Washington D.C.
On Sunday afternoon for the "Defeat the Mandates" rally.
US Government , Approaches Possible Shutdown.
'The Washington Post' reports
the United States government is
headed..
Thousands of people chanted "no more mandate" while marching in D.C. Sunday afternoon in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and..