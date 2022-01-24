Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem on ‘Skyfall’ Memories, ‘Dune’ and That ‘Heartbreaking’ 007 Finale

Daniel Craig (“No Time to Die”) and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios.

Since starring together as hero and villain of 2012’s “Skyfall,” Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem have continued to test themselves on screen.

Last year, Craig finally bid farewell to James Bond with “No Time to Die,” a moody sendoff for his iteration of the British superspy.

Meanwhile, Bardem flexed comic and musical chops as the bandleader and early television star Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos.”