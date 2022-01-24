WHO Warns It Is Unsafe to Assume COVID-19 Pandemic Is Ending

Reuters reports officials with the World Health Organization (WHO) say it is dangerous to assume the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end.

It’s dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant and that we are in the end game.

, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general WHO, via Reuters.

Officials say it is likely there will be more variants of COVID-19.

On the contrary, globally the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge.

The highly infectious Omicron variant has caused global cases of COVID-19 to soar to almost 350 million.

Seemingly less lethal than past variants, many have grown optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is now behind us.

Officials say now is not the time to relax restrictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general WHO, via Reuters.

We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end.

We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect.

