Dr. Pierre Kory - The Extraordinary Success Of Using Ivermectin To Treat COVID-19 Around The World

Dr. Pierre Kory describes several cases where other countries used Ivermectin to successfully treat COVID-19.

According to Dr. Kory: "that medication has been shown to literally solve the pandemic in numerous regions around the world." Dr. Kory shared this information during the COVID-19: A Second Opinion panel discussion which was organized by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

The panel discussion took place on January 24, 2022 in Washington D.C.

The panel discussion gathered together a group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.