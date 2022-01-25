They Called Trump a Racist but left out the truth.

So, you say Trump is a racist… Well, not according to this video.

The racist appears to be Joe Biden, legacy news outlets and many in the Democratic Party.

Sadly, the Democratic Party appears to project onto others exactly what they are doing.

See the 38 times former president Trump denounced all hate groups including neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups.

Unfortunately, I will legacy news outlets like CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, ABC and CBS all appear to be complicit in attacks on former president Donald Trump.

Showing nothing but negative news clips in fluting deceptive editing to promote lies.