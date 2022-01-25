James Webb Space Telescope reaches it’s new home, a million miles from earth | OneIndia News
NASA’s most powerful telescope, James Webb Space Telescope reached it’s final destination, Lagrange Point on Monday.

The telescope will orbit the sun and study infrared radiation.

