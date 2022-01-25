Eric Clapton Says COVID-19 Vaccines are Putting People Under 'Hypnosis'

Eric Clapton Says COVID-19 Vaccines , are Putting People Under 'Hypnosis'.

Classic rock guitarist Eric Clapton has once again made headlines for his controversial statements.

Clapton has been railing against COVID-19 protocols and discrediting the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines.

The 76 year old is leaning even further into his positions.

The guitarist, who did receive the Astrazeneca vaccine in 2021, says he was tricked by subliminal messaging.

Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere.

, Eric Clapton, guitarist, via 'The New York Post'.

Clapton has now joined forces with another anti-vax musician, singer Van Morrison.

Morrison, 76, has stood opposed to vaccine requirements, complaining he hasn't been "allowed" to air his grievances.

I was mystified, I seemed to be the only person that found it exciting or even appropriate.

, Eric Clapton, guitarist, via 'The New York Post'.

I’m cut from a cloth where if you tell me I can't do something, I really want to know why.

, Eric Clapton, guitarist, via 'The New York Post'.

Clapton says his hardline stance on coronavirus restrictions has caused many in the music community to keep their distance from him.

My phone doesn’t ring very often.

I don’t get that many texts and emails anymore.

, Eric Clapton, guitarist, via 'The New York Post'.

