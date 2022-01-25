Biden Calls Peter Doocy Stupid Son of A Bitch | Psaki Defends Biden's Failures | Ep 324

Jen Psaki always has her work cut out for her, but will be in overdrive now as President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Fox News' Peter Doocy a stupid son of a bitch.

Still, this week Psaki continued to defend Biden's failed policies at home and abroad, DeSantis is pushing back against the government's shutdown on monoclonal antibodies in Florida, a study.

Says professionalism is rooted in racism, we may have a new problem in the U.S. after a crash with lab monkey and several other stories from the headlines.