Janet Jackson opens up in new documentary film

A new documentary film about Janet Jackson will see her share her personal highs and lows.
The movie will air over the course of two-nights on the U.S. television network Lifetime beginning on January 28th.
The pop icon got vulnerable in her upcoming documentary about her body image and relationships with family members.