Foreign Sec: We need a conclusion to the Sue Gray report

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss admits the government need to bring the Sue Gray report "to a conclusion" so they can focus on the public's "priorities".

She says she is waiting for the police investigation into Downing Street parties to be concluded before commenting.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn