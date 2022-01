Historic: Tricolour unfurled at Srinagar's Lal Chowk atop Ghanta ghar | Oneindia News

It is being called a historic day as Muslim youth activists in Kashmir unfurled the national flag atop Srinagar's Clock Tower, a first since Independence to mark the 73rd #RepublicDayIndia.

