#96. 2 year old deer sanctuary retouch

This 5 acre wood I transformed into a deer sanctuary, 2020.

It includes tree felling, hinge cutting trails through this.

Turning 5 acres into 10 by creating more habitat.

We are retouching and adjusting for the bucks.

They are not using it like we would like.

I'm adding a wider trail along a swamp and tying into a main middle trail.

I will be opening up some dead end trails and trying to create some doe bedding.

Most important is to revisit this area in July to fine tune the bedding, add licking branches and mow spray weed killer on the trails so the trails are defined for three deer.

After a couple generations of deer learning this area, it will become a rut go too.