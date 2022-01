Kerala Minister unfurls the national flag upside down and salutes |Oneindia News

A major blunder took place in Kerala during a Republic Day celebration when a minister unfurled the flag upside down.

The incident took place at the Municipal Stadium in Kerala's Kasaragod when the minister of Port and Archaeology Ahammad Devarkovil unfurled the flag at a ceremony to which he was invited as a Chief guest.

