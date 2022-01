Rees-Mogg has no idea when Sue Gray report will be published

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg doesn't know when Sue Gray's report will be published because "she is independent".

He says he is "sure" the prime minister will "survive" and that people need a "sense of proportion".

Report by Edwardst.

