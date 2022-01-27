A Helpful Guide to Pre-Bedtime Snacks That Won't Prevent a Good Night's Sleep

'The Independent' recently asked Sammy Margo, author of 'The Good Sleep Guide,' which foods people should eat before bed and those they should avoid.

Here are 5 foods she recommended: .

Bananas, These magnesium-rich little wonders help relax muscles and also contain serotonin and melatonin, which can encourage sleep.

Bananas, These magnesium-rich little wonders help relax muscles and also contain serotonin and melatonin, which can encourage sleep.

Almonds, Not only are these nuts a source of healthy fats, they are also loaded with tryptophan and magnesium.

Almonds, Not only are these nuts a source of healthy fats, they are also loaded with tryptophan and magnesium.

Both help to naturally reduce muscle and nerve function while also steadying your heart rhythm, Sammy Margo, sleep expert and author of 'The Good Sleep Guide,' via 'The Independent'.

Honey, According to Margo, one teaspoon of honey is enough to release melatonin in the brain and reduce orexin, which keeps people alert.

4.

Oats, Rich in vitamins, minerals and amino acids, oats help produce sleep-inducing melatonin.

Oats, Rich in vitamins, minerals and amino acids, oats help produce sleep-inducing melatonin.

They also stimulate insulin production and raise blood sugar naturally.

5.

Turkey, According to Margo, this is one of the most famous sources of tryptophan, while also being a great source of protein.

Foods to avoid before bed include:.

Alcohol, cheese, spicy food, fatty foods and coffee.

While particular foods and drinks may feel warming, those that are spicy, caffeinated, or high in fat and protein can play havoc with our sleep.

Lying down after eating a spice-laden meal can result in heartburn and a restless night, Sammy Margo, sleep expert and author of 'The Good Sleep Guide,' via 'The Independent'