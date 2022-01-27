Nightly News Full Broadcast - Jan. 26

Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court, Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way, and Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike
Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court, Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way, and Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike
Pfizer testing omicron-specific Covid vaccine, NATO and Russia mobilizing around Ukraine to prepare for potential conflict, and..
AT&T and Verizon delay 5G rollout near some airports, government’s free Covid testing site launches one day early, and..