Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement From National Football League

Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement , From National Football League.

Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement , From National Football League.

CNN reports all-pro quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has announced his retirement from professional football.

Roethlisberger, affectionately known as "Big Ben," spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roethlisberger, affectionately known as "Big Ben," spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Selected with the number 11 overall pick in 2004, Roethlisberger quickly acclimated himself to the NFL, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season.

The time has come to clean out my locker, , Ben Roethlisberger, former NFL Quarterback, via Twitter.

... hang up my cleats, and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children.

, Ben Roethlisberger, former NFL Quarterback, via Twitter.

Roethlisberger propelled the Pittsburgh Steelers to Super Bowl victories in 2005 and 2008.

Roethlisberger propelled the Pittsburgh Steelers to Super Bowl victories in 2005 and 2008.

He remains the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Known for his cannon-like throwing arm, Roethlisberger dazzled his way to six Pro Bowl selections.

As Roethlisberger calls it a career, he finishes as the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

As Roethlisberger calls it a career, he finishes as the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

I retire from football a truly grateful man.

, Ben Roethlisberger, former NFL Quarterback, via Twitter