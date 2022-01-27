#22 Slut-Shaming M&Ms, Snow White, Neil Young, and West Elm Caleb
Evan starts the show by opening up about a recent personal tragedy before going into the news.

First, he discusses the decision to strip the Green M&amp;M of her go-go boots and why it&apos;s wrong to change such a sex icon.

Then he covers Peter Dinklage&apos;s rage against Snow White and The Seven Dwarves, explaining the narcissism behind the sentiment the actor expressed.

From there he shares the news that Neil Young&apos;s music will be pulled from Spotify over his beef with Joe Rogan and why Spotify had a hundred million reasons to side with Rogan.

Finally, Evan explains the story of West Elm Caleb and before going into the insanity of dating apps and the effect on women.