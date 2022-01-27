#22 Slut-Shaming M&Ms, Snow White, Neil Young, and West Elm Caleb

Evan starts the show by opening up about a recent personal tragedy before going into the news.

First, he discusses the decision to strip the Green M&M of her go-go boots and why it's wrong to change such a sex icon.

Then he covers Peter Dinklage's rage against Snow White and The Seven Dwarves, explaining the narcissism behind the sentiment the actor expressed.

From there he shares the news that Neil Young's music will be pulled from Spotify over his beef with Joe Rogan and why Spotify had a hundred million reasons to side with Rogan.

Finally, Evan explains the story of West Elm Caleb and before going into the insanity of dating apps and the effect on women.