Nothin Will Turn Us Around (This Is For All Of Us In 2022) | Martin Luther King Jr.

This is an excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr's last speech on April 3, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

His words ring so true in 2022.

Then they applied to the African-American community, now they apply to all of us.

Please listen, share & most of all STAND UP FOR TRUTH & FREEDOM!