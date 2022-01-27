Episode 24 - Principles For Success Pt. 2

Last week we talked about the character principle.

When we are fighting Satan in our daily battles and he comes against us with the original deception we need to consider the character of the one we choose to follow.

Satan is a liar who has come to kill, steal, and destroy.

Is that someone you really want to follow?

This week we detail another principle for how we can defeat the temptations in our life once and for all.

This is a continuation of our study on The Great Divide.

