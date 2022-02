Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming Movie

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Madea prepares to welcome her family who have all come into town to celebrate her Great-Grandson's graduation from college, when some hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming.

Directed by Tyler Perry starring Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis-Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis, Brendan O'Carroll release date February 25, 2022 (on Netflix)