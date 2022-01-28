Weekly News Roundup January 27, 2022

Our stories this week include: (1) testimony from Cardinal Blase Cupich and Archbishop Arthur Roche that eliminating the Traditional Latin Mass is critical for securing the new ecclesiology (vision of the Church) introduced at Vatican II (since the TLM is incompatible with it); (2) highlights from a recent interview of Cardinal Raymond Burke during which His Eminence fielded questions about Traditionis Custodes, Vatican II, and the SSPX; (3) the continued fallout from Traditionis Custodes and the Doubtful Dubia in dioceses around the world (more restrictions based on TC and DD); and (4) the institution of lay men and women as lectors and catechists by Pope Francis in St.

Peter's Basilica this past Sunday.