Justin Trudeau Hiding Amidst Canadian Trucker Convoy

🤖Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/TheNPCShow
FREEDOM TRUCKER'S CONVOY PASSES TRENTON ONTARIO
Rumble
This is the massive 1.4 million strong trucker's freedom convoy as it passes Trenton Ontario on its way to Ottawa. Justin..
🤖Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/TheNPCShow
This is the massive 1.4 million strong trucker's freedom convoy as it passes Trenton Ontario on its way to Ottawa. Justin..
Covid-19 is already literally everywhere, so the idea of “stopping the spread” is silly and ludicrous. Once you account for..