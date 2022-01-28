Nick Hudson: The Project Veritas ‘smoking gun’ letter; Kennedy’s book on Fauci, Boris’s moves & more

This in-depth interview with PANDA founder and chairman Nick Hudson provides a comprehensive update on the Covid-19 story moving from Boris Johnson’s actions supporting the view that Omicron signals the pandemic’s end through to Robert Kennedy’s highly critical bestseller on “The Real” Anthony Fauci.

He also discusses the astonishing DARPA correspondence now in the public domain by Project Veritas which could well be the smoking gun on how the virus originated.

Powerful stuff.

Not recommended for closed minds – or those content to swallow the official narrative.