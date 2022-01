Actress Mouni Roy weds Suraj Nambiar in Malayali and Bengali traditions | Oneindia News

Actress Mouni Roy and her boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar tie the knot on January 27 after dating each other for 3 years.

The couple got married as per Malayali and Bengali traditions in Goa.

We bring to you Mouni's bridal look and her various fashion statements.

