Nagarjuna slams media for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya rumours

Just when it seemed that the dust had settled on the Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna had to go public on Thursday to clear the air on his stand on the matter.

#nagarjuna #samantharuthprabhu #nagachaitanya #chaysam