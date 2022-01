Supporters of BSL Bill rally in Parliament Square

Members of the deaf community and supporters have gathered in Parliament Square to rally behind a Bill to give British Sign Language legal recognition and see it used more widely in public services.

Inside the House of Commons, MPs gave the British Sign Language Bill an unopposed second reading after securing government support.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn