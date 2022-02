Mariners Weekly Latest News Jan 2022

This episode of Mariners Weekly we discuss a recent comment, and talk about the updates on the lockout.

We also talk about the 3 International Amateur Players that signed with the Seattle Mariners to seven figure deals and the 5 Mariner players on the 2022 Baseball America preseason top 100 prospect list.

