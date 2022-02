ROAD SAFETY , TRAFFIC RULES & SIGNS FOR KIDS

Keeping your children safe at all times can be quite tricky if you aren’t always with them.

Parents ensure the safety of their children at home and teachers or caretakers are responsible for your children’s safety at school.

But who keeps them safe on the road?

Whether your children walk to school, take the bus or are dropped off every morning, it’s important that they know the rules of the road.