charlie chaplin factory work scene part2

In the film, Charlie Chaplin plays a factory worker.

His job is to mindlessly tighten bolts on a conveyor belt assembly line.

The work is fast paced and makes for some great gags, some of the most memorable scenes in the film.

After the worker suffers a nervous breakdown and is released without a job, he accidentally gets in a union protest parade and arrested for being a communist leader.

His time in jail is peaceful and happy once he wins over the guards.

Being released back into society, with no job or home is tough and he tries to get back in jail.

But a young girl (Paulette Goddard) trying to make it on her own helps him make another try in these harsh modern times.