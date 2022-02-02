Russia warns of NATO nuclear threat-Risk of War-China warns of military conflict w/US over Taiwan

-Russia warns of NATO nuclear threat -Russia comments on risk of war with West -China's ambassador to the US warns of 'military conflict' over Taiwan -White House calls CNN report on Russian invasion 'completely false' -Biden says he warned Ukraine's President Zelensky during call to 'prepare for impact' and that Russian forces could 'SACK Kiev' - but White House denies any new action even as Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne waits on standby -China sides with Russia's 'security concerns' in standof with US, NATO over Ukraine -US Welcomes Lavrov's Desire for Peace, Says It Needs to Be 'Backed Up by Swift Action' - Official -Ukraine, Russia standoff: Arizona Air Force base could deploy US troops if Moscow launches attack -Ukraine's President Zelensky urges world leaders to tone down rhetoric on threat of war with Russia