Beloved Italian Film Star Monica Vitti Dead at 90

Beloved Italian Film Star , Monica Vitti , Dead at 90.

On February 2, iconic Italian actress Monica Vitti died in Rome at the age of 90.

.

'The New York Times' reports that filmmaker Walter Veltroni, a former mayor of Rome, confirmed Vitti's death.

.

'The New York Times' reports that filmmaker Walter Veltroni, a former mayor of Rome, confirmed Vitti's death.

.

Italy's culture minister, Dario Franceschini, wrote in a news release, , “Goodbye to the queen of Italian cinema.”.

Italy's culture minister, Dario Franceschini, wrote in a news release, , “Goodbye to the queen of Italian cinema.”.

Vitti is perhaps best known for her roles in a series of 1960s film masterpieces directed by Michelangelo Antonioni.

.

Vitti is perhaps best known for her roles in a series of 1960s film masterpieces directed by Michelangelo Antonioni.

.

The film 'L’Avventura' was awarded the 1960 Cannes International Film Festival's Special Jury Prize and went on to become a cinematic landmark.

.

The film 'L’Avventura' was awarded the 1960 Cannes International Film Festival's Special Jury Prize and went on to become a cinematic landmark.

.

Vitti would also star in Antonioni's films, 'La Notte,' in 1961 and 'L’Eclisse' in 1962, forming a trilogy of films about alienation in the modern world.

Vitti would also star in Antonioni's films, 'La Notte,' in 1961 and 'L’Eclisse' in 1962, forming a trilogy of films about alienation in the modern world.

Following those roles, Vitti became a beloved star in Italy and would go on to appear in films like 'Kill Me Quick, I’m Cold' and 'The Girl With a Pistol.'.

Following those roles, Vitti became a beloved star in Italy and would go on to appear in films like 'Kill Me Quick, I’m Cold' and 'The Girl With a Pistol.'.

According to the 'NYT,' Vitti's last critical success was 1974's 'The Phantom of Liberty' by Luis Buñuel.

.

In 1975, she began a relationship with Italian filmmaker Roberto Russo.

They married in 1995.

.

In the 1980s, the 'NYT' reports that Vitti appeared less frequently onscreen and returned to stage work and teaching.

.

In the 1980s, the 'NYT' reports that Vitti appeared less frequently onscreen and returned to stage work and teaching.