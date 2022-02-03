2 Record-Breaking Bolts of Lightning Occurred in 2020

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), two new world records were set for megaflashes of lightning in 2020.

MSN reports that on April 20, 2020, the world's longest single flash of lightning was recorded across the southern United States.

The record-breaking bolt traveled an incredible horizontal distance of over 477 miles.

That distance is the equivalent of traveling from New York City to Columbus, Ohio.

The previous record was recorded in Brazil back in 2018.

That bolt registered at over 440 miles long.

According to the WMO, another record was set for the longest duration of a single lightning flash.

On June 18, 2020, a single bolt was clocked at persisting for over 17 seconds over Uruguay and parts of northern Argentina.

These are extraordinary records from single lightning flash events.

It is likely that even greater extremes still exist, and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves, Professor Randall Cerveny, Rapporteur of Weather and Climate Extremes for WMO, via 'The Independent'.

Lightning is a major hazard that claims many lives every year.

The findings highlight important public lightning safety concerns for electrified clouds where flashes can travel extremely large distances, Professor Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General, via 'The Independent'.

