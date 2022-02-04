Ex-cop convicted of killing LaQuan McDonald released early

The former Chicago police officer convicted of murdering 17-year-old LaQuan McDonald was released early from prison Thursday.
Activists in downtown Chicago called for federal charges to be brought against Jason Van Dyke, the former officer.
