Punjab: CM Channi's nephew arrested in illegal sand mining case | Oneindia News

Days ahead of Punjab polls, the ED arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, a nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, from Jalandhar on Friday in connection with an illegal sand mining case.
