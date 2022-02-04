Punjab: CM Channi's nephew arrested in illegal sand mining case | Oneindia News
Days ahead of Punjab polls, the ED arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, a nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, from Jalandhar on Friday in connection with an illegal sand mining case.

