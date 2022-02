Delhi schools to reopen from Monday, night curfew timing revised | Oneindia News

Delhi schools and colleges will reopen from February 7, 2022, the DDMA decided in a meeting today; A day after shots were fired at his car, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was provided Z category security cover today; In another controversial statement, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu stated that people at the top want a weak CM.

This and more news at 2 PM.

