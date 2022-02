CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Resigns, Spotify is Under Fire & Whoopi Goldberg on Suspension | The Take

With much at stake for CNN, between launching CNN+ and a merger with Warner Media and Discovery, Jeff Zucker’s resignation came as a shock to many staffers.

Neil Young and Joni Mitchell remove their music from Spotify in response to Joe Rogan’s controversial remarks about COVID-19 on his podcast.

Whoopi Goldberg becomes the first person in The View’s 25 year history to face a suspension.