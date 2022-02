Biden details U.S. raid targeting ISIS leader in Syria | full video

President Biden provided updates on the U.S. raid in Syria that led to the death of the leader of ISIS, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who detonated an explosive that killed himself and members of his family.

"Last night’s operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield and it sent a strong message to terrorists around the world.

We will come after you and find you,” Mr. Biden said on Thursday.