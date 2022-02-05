US State dept provides no evidence of a Russian invasion into Ukraine its all political
NEW - Reporter to Ned Price: &quot;It’s an action that you say they [the Russians] have taken, but you have shown no evidence to confirm that.

[...] This is like - crisis actors?

Really?

This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into now.&quot; The prime minister of the Ukraine has repeatedly stated that Russia is not planning an invasion into the Ukraine.

The Biden administration is heading into a war with Russia that Russia is NOT provoking and the Biden administration is pushing for a war with Russia it cannot win.

The US military has been devastated with bidens forced vax mandate and