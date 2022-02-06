Ottawa police chief announces 'surge and contain' strategy (February 4th, 2022)

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly speaks with reporters about efforts to ensure the safety of downtown residents as the trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates enters its eighth day.

He announces a 'surge and contain' strategy to help stop unlawful acts.

The new measures include deploying 150 additional officers to affected neighbourhoods, barricading the protest red zone, and blocking off vehicle access to the downtown core.

The city expects that over 300 trucks, 2,000 people and nearly 1,000 counter-protesters will attempt to enter the downtown core over February 5 and 6.

Chief Sloly is joined by Steve Bell, deputy chief of police, and Trish Ferguson, acting deputy chief.