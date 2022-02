Joe Rogan's Podcast Beats the Stupid Out of Cowards

Joe Rogan is considered a controversial dude, but the fact is, he's just an independent news source looking for the truth.

His podcast, Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), is funny, informative and insightful.

But pathetic weaklings are trying to cancel or deplatform him for medical disinformation and more.

In this video we talk about how the Rogan podcast controversy is just trial by fire for Joe, and freedom of speech must win in the end.