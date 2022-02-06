Protesters Angered By Police Shooting of Amir Locke

Protesters in Minnesota and New York shared their frustration over the police shooting of Amir Locke.
The 22-year-old was shot and killed when police executed a no-knock warrant in which he was not named.»
Protesters in Minnesota and New York shared their frustration over the police shooting of Amir Locke.
The 22-year-old was shot and killed when police executed a no-knock warrant in which he was not named.»
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday to protest following the police shooting of Amir Locke, a..
Fatal police shooting of 22-year-old black man stokes memories of George Floyd’s 2020 killing by police in same US city.